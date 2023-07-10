WATCH: 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants echo outside Chennai airport as die-hard fans welcome 'Thala' with flowers

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB MS Dhoni received a hero's welcome as he arrived in Chennai ahead of the trailer launch of his maiden production

Chennai has become legendary India and CSK captain MS Dhoni's adopted home. Dhoni is a god-like figure in the southern Indian city having played for and led the Chennai Super Kings in 14 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While it was expected that Dhoni will retire after leading the Chennai side to their fifth title, but he will play one more season as an ode to the fans seeing the amount of love they showered him with wherever he and CSK went in IPL 2023.

There wasn't a paucity of love for Dhoni even after the IPL as the CSK captain returned to his adopted home on Sunday, July 9. Dhoni arrived at Chennai Airport along with his wife Sakshi for the trailer launch of his production company Dhoni Entertainment's first film 'LGM' (Let's Get Married). With LGM, Dhoni and Sakshi have forayed into film production and are set to green-light several other projects, which include several films and long-format series as well.

As Dhoni arrived, the chants of 'Dhoni... Dhoni' echoed around the airport. The die-hard fans of Dhoni just surrounded the airport to see their hero in front of their eyes. They welcomed him with loud cheers and flowers as 'Dhonimania' was on show. CSK fan army shared the video of his arrival, which has gone viral on social media as well.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni, who played his last game for India on this very day (July 10) in 2019, the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand announced his retirement in August 2020 and since then has been playing just in the IPL. While many expected him to retired from IPL after the 2021 edition, Dhoni surprised them by playing for two more seasons and as he mentioned if his body stays alright, he will comeback to the IPL next year.

Latest Cricket News