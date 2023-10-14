Virat Kohli wears incorrect jersey in IND vs PAK match, changes it later

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan got underway at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Star India opener Shubman Gill made his World Cup debut at the expense of Ishan Kishan but Virat Kohli hogged all the limelight at the start of the match for a weird reason. The former India skipper wore a wrong India jersey and came out on the field.

However, he noticed it soon and was seen asking his teammates on the bench to bring the correct one. He wore the jersey with the white stripes on the should and team India players are wearing the jersey with tricolor stripes in the World Cup. As soon as the correct jersey was brought, Virat Kohli went off the field for some time and changed it. Ishan Kishan came out on the field as a substitute fielder for some time.

Coming back to the toss, Rohit Sharma admitted that it will be a dream for him and the team to play in front of around 1.32 lakh people. "It is a dream for us, and all of us are going to experience it is. It is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase. We want to keep striving for the best, and come out and play every day. We want to start well and play well, and do our best. It's the most important factor, keeping yourself relaxed, keeping the atmosphere relaxed. Gill is back in place of Ishan Feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fielded an unchanged XI having won their first two matches against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. "We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions," Babar said.

