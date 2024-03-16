Virat Kohli to join RCB's pre-tournament camp ahead of IPL 2024, reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting at IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to return to competitive cricket ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. The star cricketer missed India's five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons and there were no official updates on his return date but the RCB batter is set to join the team's pre-tournament camp in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore clash against rivals Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener on March 22 and face no injury and player unavailability issues.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the former RCB captain will join the training camp before the opener. The report also adds that the new signing Cameron Green is also available for the CSK game after being given the green signal to miss the Sheffield Shield final by Cricket Australia.

More to follow...