Virat Kohli set to be gifted diamond bat by a Surat businessman worth lakhs of rupees ahead of World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, one of the modern greats, recently completed 15 years in international cricket on August 18. Kohli, who made his debut for India against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008, in Dambulla, has gone on to become one on the greatest players in the world with over 25,000 runs across all formats. As Kohli completed a decade and a half playing at the highest level, wishes poured in from fans, experts and cricketers.

One of Kohli's millions of fans and a businessman in Surat, has decided to commemorate the batting maestro's achievements by gifting him a diamond bat ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The 15mm bat reportedly costs INR 10 Lakh and is made from the original 1.04-carat diamond.

The reports said that the bat, which was made under the supervision of Diamond Technology expert and Director of Lexus Softmac Company in Surat, Utpal Mistry, took a month to be prepared and now has been sent for certification.

"The bat is worth around INR 10 lakhs and the size is 15 mm x 5 mm, so we thought that the skin of a natural diamond which is made by God does not exactly match the screen of a lab-grown diamond. So we had the idea and we kept the skin of a rough diamond till polished. This was a very clear instruction because it was going to be a top Indian cricketer. He wanted to gift a natural diamond and not a lab-grown diamond,” Mistry was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

Kohli will be key for India in the next few months given there is an Asia Cup and there is a World Cup to be played. Kohli was the second highest run-getter in the continental tournament last year and would hope to continue that form, even though this time, it's 50-over games.

