WATCH | Virat Kohli's video call to Smriti Mandhana after RCB's WPL 2024 triumph

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded an eight-wicket win against Delhi Capitals to clinch the Women's Premier League 2024 title on Sunday. Captain Smriti Mandhana ended RCB's wait for the silverware after 16 years.

RCB's win also highlighted the men's side's three heartbreaking defeats in three Indian Premier League history. RCB legend Virat Kohli was part of all three IPL final defeats but joined the team's celebrations in the WPL final through a video call to Mandhana.

Emotions were high as RCB players and fans celebrated at Arun Jaitley Stadium. A video call from Virat was special for Smriti and her teammates who were full of smiles celebrating the glory at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.

