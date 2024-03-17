Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH | Virat Kohli's video call to Smriti Mandhana after RCB's WPL 2024 triumph

WATCH | Virat Kohli's video call to Smriti Mandhana after RCB's WPL 2024 triumph

Smriti Mandhana ended Royal Challengers Bangalore's wait for the silverware by beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the Women's Premier League 2024 final at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2024 23:37 IST
Smriti Mandhana
Image Source : WPL/RCB Smriti Mandhana vs DC in the WPL 2024 final

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded an eight-wicket win against Delhi Capitals to clinch the Women's Premier League 2024 title on Sunday. Captain Smriti Mandhana ended RCB's wait for the silverware after 16 years. 

RCB's win also highlighted the men's side's three heartbreaking defeats in three Indian Premier League history. RCB legend Virat Kohli was part of all three IPL final defeats but joined the team's celebrations in the WPL final through a video call to Mandhana.

Emotions were high as RCB players and fans celebrated at Arun Jaitley Stadium. A video call from Virat was special for Smriti and her teammates who were full of smiles celebrating the glory at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Related Stories
RCB's Sophie Molineux turns tables with spectacular three-wicket over against DC | WATCH

RCB's Sophie Molineux turns tables with spectacular three-wicket over against DC | WATCH

Shreyanka Patil produces record-breaking figures with hairline fracture in WPL 2024 final

Shreyanka Patil produces record-breaking figures with hairline fracture in WPL 2024 final

'Ee Sala Cup Namde' comes to reality as RCB beat Delhi Capitals to win WPL 2024 title

'Ee Sala Cup Namde' comes to reality as RCB beat Delhi Capitals to win WPL 2024 title

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement