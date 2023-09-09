Venkatesh Prasad questions SLC, BCB over agreement to reserve day allocation for IND-PAK Asia Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam shaking hands with each other

Former India pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad has questioned Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over their agreement upon the exclusive allocation of a reserve day for the Pakistan-India Super Four clash in the Asia Cup to be played on Sunday, September 10.

Prasad took to 'X' formerly Twitter to call out both the cricket boards and enquired what led to them agreeing to have a reserve day allocated for just one Super Four clash and not for the others.

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that the Indo-Pak Super Four fixture will have a reserve day apart from the finals, the announcement led to a furore on social media with netizens questioning why the other Super Four contests were devoid of reserve days?

"What was the pressure to agree on this unreasonable demand, when you aren’t getting a reserve day for your own matches? Why so much generosity to ensure India vs. Pakistan isn’t washed out even if it costs your own team a chance to qualify. Can you please explain truly the intent and reason to do so?" posted Prasad on 'X' in response to Sri Lanka Cricket's statement saying that the decision to have a reserve day for the India-Pakistan clash was taken after mutual agreement between all the countries that are participating in the Super Four.

He also asked the same question to the Bangladesh Cricket Board after it also released a similar statement on the latest development in the ongoing continental tournament.

The India-Pakistan group stage clash was washed out earlier on September 2 and it had triggered a wide array of reactions not only from the fans who had assembled at the venue for the fixture and otherwise. Notably, the Super Four fixture between the arch-rivals can be badly affected due to rain.

