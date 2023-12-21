Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Usman Khawaja reprimanded for wearing black armband in Perth Test against Pakistan

Usman Khawaja reprimanded for wearing black armband in Perth Test against Pakistan

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been pulled up by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for sporting black armband during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Khawaja was barred from wearing shoes that had the message "all lives are equal" and hence wore a black armband.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2023 19:38 IST
Usman Khawaja wore a black armband as an ode to lives lost
Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja wore a black armband as an ode to lives lost amid the Gaza crisis in the first Test against

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has found himself in a tangle with authorities for the past few days for his desire to speak up for the ongoing crisis in Gaza and now has been pulled up by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Khawaja sported a black armband in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth in a bid to show solidarity with the lives lost in the Gaza crisis after he was barred from wearing shoes bearing messages "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" which he was wearing during the training.

However, now a few days after the series opener against Pakistan, Khawaja has been reprimanded by the ICC for wearing the black armband without official approval from Cricket Australia and the ICC. 

"Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations," an ICC spokesperson said.

"Usman displayed a personal message (arm band) during the first Test Match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand," he added.

This was the first such sanction for Khawaja and even three more sanctions will amount to only a 75 per cent fine of match fees for Khawaja. Hence, Khawaja is in no doubt to play the rest of the two matches unless an injury or a forced change. However, how Khawaja reacts to this in the second Test at the MCG will be interesting to see.

Related Stories
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of Boxing Day showdown in Melbourne

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of Boxing Day showdown in Melbourne

RCB's latest recruit Tom Curran handed 4-match ban in Big Bash League for intimidating umpire

RCB's latest recruit Tom Curran handed 4-match ban in Big Bash League for intimidating umpire

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill smashes century in intra-squad practice game in South Africa ahead of Tests

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill smashes century in intra-squad practice game in South Africa ahead of Tests

Australia won the series opener in Perth by 360 runs and will be keen to seal the series in the Boxing Day Test starting at the MCG on December 26.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News