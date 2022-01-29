Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
U19 World Cup 2022: Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India squad

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Antigua Published on: January 29, 2022 12:26 IST
File photo of India U19 cricketers Vasu Vats, Aaradhya Yadav and Siddharth Yadav.
Image Source : TWITTER

File photo of India U19 cricketers Vasu Vats, Aaradhya Yadav and Siddharth Yadav.

The ICC's Event Technical Committee of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Saturday approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for injured all-rounder Vasu Vats in the India squad.

"Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event," the ICC said in a statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

India are set to face Bangladesh in the Super League semifinal here on Saturday.

(Reported by PTI)

