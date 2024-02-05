'Time will tell': Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan yet to decide on his availability for Sri Lanka tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's availability is still not clear for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. His troubles with his eye vision has continued even as he is featuring in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rangpur Riders. Interestingly, the all-rounder hasn't batted in the last two games for his side and has delivered with the ball increasing doubts over his participation for the Sri Lanka tour where they are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is starting from next month.

"Time will tell," Shakib told reporters after the Riders won by 77 runs against the Sylhet Strikers last week on Saturday. He also stated that he will speak to the concerned officials after the BPL and then take the final call on his availability for the tour to the island nation. Moreover, Shakib was unsure about continuing as captain in ODIs after the team's dismal show in the World Cup last year but even in that aspect, a final decision is yet to be taken.

"We are still playing the tournament. I will speak to the officials, and then take the decision (about playing the Sri Lanka or not). I will take a decision in this regard (ODI captaincy) after talking with the board but we still have not discussed it," the all-rounder added. Opening up about not batting for the Rangpur Riders, Shakib Al Hasan regretted stating that he feels for the team especially and is not playing as an all-rounder probably for the first time in his career.

"The more I score runs, the more comfortable I will be. I can't find the rhythm when there are no runs. I have never done this in my life (like) just playing with one side. It is the first time and I feel for Rangpur Riders. I am only able to fulfill half of their expectations. I realized that when the time is bad, everything goes bad. I am not thinking about anything else (like quitting cricket) and now I am trying (to make a comeback) and let me finish my effort and later will think about it," Shakib further said.