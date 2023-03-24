The Hundred Draft: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan find no takers, Harmanpreet Kaur joins Trent Rockets

The Hundred draft, which concluded on Thursday, saw no takers for star players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard. While some of these decisions were tactical, others were governed by the availability of players.
Nonetheless, the draft saw as many as 30 picks for the men's team. After the group stages of the Vitality Blast, the teams will be able to sign two more players as 'Wildcards'. Here is the list of picks by each team.
Men's Draft Picks
Welsh Fire
Draft picks: Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Glenn Phillips, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Stevie Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite
Southern Brave
Draft picks: Leus du Plooy, Tim David, Devon Conway
Northern Superchargers
Draft picks: Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Michael Bracewell, Bas de Leede
Oval Invincibles
Draft picks: Heinrich Klaasen, Ross Whiteley, Ihsanullah
Ihsanullah joins Oval Invincibles
Birmingham Phoenix
Draft picks: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Miles Hammond
London Spirit
Draft picks: Mitchell Marsh, Olly Stone, Michael Pepper
Manchester Originals
Draft picks: Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Josh Tongue
Trent Rockets
Draft picks: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal
Women's Draft Picks
As far as the Women's version of the game is concerned, the Hundred completed its first-ever draft, and the major news coming in for the Indian fans was Harmanpreet Kaur's move to Trent Rockets.
Here are the draft picks for each team.
Welsh Fire
Draft picks: Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley
London Spirit
Draft picks: Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff
Manchester Originals
Draft picks: Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George
Northern Superchargers
Draft picks: Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards (RTM)
Birmingham Phoenix
Draft picks: Sophie Devine (RTM), Hannah Baker, Eve Jones, Katie Levick
Trent Rockets
Draft picks: Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts
Draft picks: Danni Wyatt (RTM), Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown
Oval Invincibles
Draft picks: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield
Both men's and women's edition of the competition starts on August 1.