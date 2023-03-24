The Hundred Draft: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan find no takers, Harmanpreet Kaur joins Trent Rockets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

The Hundred draft, which concluded on Thursday, saw no takers for star players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard. While some of these decisions were tactical, others were governed by the availability of players.

Nonetheless, the draft saw as many as 30 picks for the men's team. After the group stages of the Vitality Blast, the teams will be able to sign two more players as 'Wildcards'. Here is the list of picks by each team.

Men's Draft Picks

Welsh Fire

Draft picks: Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Glenn Phillips, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Stevie Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite

Southern Brave

Draft picks: Leus du Plooy, Tim David, Devon Conway

Northern Superchargers

Draft picks: Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Michael Bracewell, Bas de Leede

Oval Invincibles

Draft picks: Heinrich Klaasen, Ross Whiteley, Ihsanullah

Ihsanullah joins Oval Invincibles

Birmingham Phoenix

Draft picks: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Miles Hammond

London Spirit

Draft picks: Mitchell Marsh, Olly Stone, Michael Pepper

Manchester Originals

Draft picks: Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Josh Tongue

Trent Rockets

Draft picks: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal

Women's Draft Picks

As far as the Women's version of the game is concerned, the Hundred completed its first-ever draft, and the major news coming in for the Indian fans was Harmanpreet Kaur's move to Trent Rockets.

Here are the draft picks for each team.

Welsh Fire

Draft picks: Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley

London Spirit

Draft picks: Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff

Manchester Originals

Draft picks: Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George

Northern Superchargers

Draft picks: Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards (RTM)

Birmingham Phoenix

Draft picks: Sophie Devine (RTM), Hannah Baker, Eve Jones, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets

Draft picks: Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts

Draft picks: Danni Wyatt (RTM), Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown

Oval Invincibles

Draft picks: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield

Both men's and women's edition of the competition starts on August 1.

