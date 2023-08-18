The Hundred 2023: Tom Kohler-Cadmore spotted wearing 'Q-Collar', device used by footballers in FIFA World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THORNSFC/TRENTBRIDGE Costa Rican footballer Rocky Rodriguez and English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore

England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore introduced the 'Q-Collar' device for the first time in cricket during the Hundred 2023 game on Thursday, August 17. He was spotted wearing the unusual collar around his neck which caught the attention of fans.

However, the Q-Collar device is a wearable band and is regularly used by soccer players in National Football League (NFL). Two women football players were also spotted wearing this device in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2023 tournament and now this technology enters the field of cricket.

What is a Q-Collar device and what are its benefits?

Q-collar is the regular band to wear around the neck to avoid brain damage while on the sports field. The device adds a slight pressure to the jugular veins which carry the blood from the brain back to the heart. This collar band applies pressure that increases the blood amount inside our head and results in less movement. Less movement helps athletes avoid brain damage upon any impact on the head.

This device slightly makes a difference in players' approach towards the game with less fear in contact sports like football and soccer. It gives them some protection while making risky tackles and of course from suffering serious injuries.

So to avoid a serious concussion, it can be a useful device for cricketers. A modern-day cricket helmet seems doing a fine job with fewer and fewer incidents of brain damage when a ball makes contact with a head. But there are few serious incidents where players suffered considerable damage while batting or fielding.

However, there is no strong scientific evidence of this device's effectiveness as less fear leads to taking more risks in the game. In cricket, wearing a helmet is mandatory by the ICC but there is no law, yet, on whether the player can wear a device like Q-Collar in international matches.

