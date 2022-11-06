T20 World Cup: Netherlands achieve historical feat following end of Super 12 stage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Netherlands achieve mammoth feat

T20 World Cup: The T20 World Cup 2022 has displayed a series of surprises and shocking results. The marquee tournament in Australia has witnessed some of the top teams like South Africa, West Indies, and Australia crashing out early. The Netherlands on Sunday stunned the Proteas side and knocked them out of the semi-final race. With their win against Proteas and Pakistan and India's win in their final Super 12 games, the Dutch side has achieved a mammoth feat in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Netherlands side has received an automatic entry in the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup which will be held in USA and West Indies. The Dutch side finished on the fourth spot in the Group 2 points table with 4 points from 5 matches. They finished above Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. But their win against the Proteas was not enough and they were dependent on other results. Had Bangladesh beaten Pakistan by not a big margin, the Netherlands could have been pushed on fifth. Also, if Zimbabwe could have also managed to beat India, the Dutch side would have failed to qualify automatically. But these results going Netherlands' way have ensured them a spot in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to be a 20-team World Cup. The top eight performing teams from the T20 World Cup 2022 will directly qualify for the 2024 event along with hosts USA and West Indies. Two other teams based on ICC Team's rankings as of 14th November 2022 will receive a direct qualification. Rest 8 teams are being decided by regional qualifier events.

In the ongoing World Cup, India, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan have reached the semis. India will take on England on 10th November, while the Blackcaps will face Pakistan on 9th November

