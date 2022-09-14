T20 World Cup: After Brendon McCullum's stint in Test, ECB appoints Mike Hussey and David Saker as consultants

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mike Hussey

Mr Crciket Mike Hussey is all set to make his return to the dugout, not as a player but as a coach in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced that the former Aussie star will feature in a consultant role along with David Saker, who will operate as a bowling consultant. This comes after the ECB had a successful stint with Brendon McCullum in the Test format.

The announcement was made official on Wednesday (September 14) morning as the former 50-over World Cup winner returns to the dugout. He will work with the likes of Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow for the next two months as England try to become the first team to clinch both the ODI and T20 World Cup at the same time.

Hussey, batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, featured as a middle-order batsman for his country in all three formats of the game between 2004 to 2013.

Saker previously served as England's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015 and will join up with Mott's team for their seven-match tour of Pakistan.

It was also made clear that Hussey will only operate for the T20 World Cup and not beyond that. One of the reasons for his appointment is the experience of playing on the Australian pitches. Hussey was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup Australian squad where they lost in the semifinals.

Renowned as Mr Cricket, Hussey played a monumental cameo in the semifinal of the 2010 T20 World Cup. Needing 18 off the final over, Hussey smashed three sixes against Pakistan to take the Aussies to the final. They would later lose the final to England.

England IT20 Pakistan Tour and ICC Men's T20 World Cup Coaching Team:

Head Coach - Matthew Mott

Assistant Coach - Richard Dawson

Assistant Coach - Carl Hopkinson

Coaching Consultant - Mike Hussey (World Cup only)

Coaching Consultant - David Saker

