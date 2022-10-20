T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan's Twitter exchange is here to light up your day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan share light moments

T20 World Cup 2022: The Pakistani ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has made a brilliant comeback into the national side after an injury break. The star pacer featured in a warm-up game against Afghanistan and displayed his best as he picked up two wickets on breathtaking deliveries. After the warm-up game, spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were seen exchanging a light-hearted banter on Twitter.

Shadab posted the picture of Afridi looking at the cricket ball and welcomed the ace pacer back to the side. "Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back Shaheen Afridi," Shadab wrote.

However, Shaheen was quick to react to the post and shared a picture of a bromance with Shadab. Shaheen wrote, "Kuch Keh rahe thay aap Shaddy?," Afridi wrote.

However, the light banter did not stop here itself and Shadab again tweeted another heartwarming tweet. Khan wrote, "El hi dil hai kitni baar jeeto gai."

However, Hassan Ali also joined this banter and posted a picture with Shadab Khan. "Hum dekh laty hai ap ko," wrote Ali. Shadab also replied to the post saying, "Ap hamare dil mai rehte hei." The moment also won the hearts of the fans and they reacted to the pictures.

The fans also enjoyed the moment and reacted to the pictures.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up game was washed out in the second innings due to rain. Batting first, Afghanistan managed to score 154. Shaheen Afridi starred with the ball as he scalped two wickets. He sent back Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazrat Zazai with mind-blowing yorkers. However, after 2.2 overs in Pakistan's batting, the match was stopped and abandoned later. The Pakistan team is now all set to square it off against India on October 23. The two teams are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage in their opening encounter.

Latest Cricket News