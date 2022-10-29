T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan have their fingers crossed as India take on South Africa | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan's fate depends on India

T20 World Cup 2022: Exactly a week after India inflicted a heartbreak upon Pakistan, it is time for them to indulge in another blockbuster Sunday. This time around it will be Temba Bavuma's South Africa that Rohit Sharma's men are taking on. Interestingly, the Pakistan team and their fans will secretly root for India as the blue brigade gets to decide their fate and the course of their journey in the multi-nation cricketing event. Pakistan certainly have themselves to blame after a mediocre show against Zimbabwe. If South Africa manage to win, it will put an end to Pakistan's hopes.

The high-octane clash between India and South Africa will be played at the Perth Stadium, which happens to be the same venue where Zimbabwe scripted the tale of the biggest upset of the tournament. Team India have been quite dominant with their show in the ongoing World Cup and they will want to continue their victorious run irrespective of the opposition they face.

Things look pretty good for South Africa too, apart from their skipper Temba Bavuma's current form. As far as India are concerned, they too might be worried about how their vice-captain KL Rahul will go about things. Both Rahul and Bavuma have made comebacks after their injuries but they have a long string of failures behind them. Interestingly, the Indian team management and the South African team management have decided to back their respective players and they will hope that their big guns deliver.

Both teams have a strong batting order at their disposal. The Indian side looks formidable as they have the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya at their disposal. As far as South Africa are considered, they have the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Quinton De Kock, and Aiden Markram in their side and they will not pull their punches in this important clash. Youngster Tristan Stubbs has been phenomenal touch and he might just steal the light from his compatriots.

The bowling attack is on similar lines for both teams. South Africa might be pace-heavy, but India have loads of variations to operate with. The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi is the perfect match for Indian pace battery Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammad Shami. We certainly have a blockbuster on our hands that will unfold with every ball bowled at the mammoth Perth Stadium.

