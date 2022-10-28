T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav opens up on Virat Kohli and how they plan | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led team India is currently enjoying a dream run in the ongoing World Cup that is being played in Australia. Before the start of the tournament, India was in a midst of criticism regarding their batting and bowling but come to the World Cup, the blue brigade has answered their critics and have registered splendid performances. What India did against Pakistan is one for the ages and will go down as one of the greatest games to be ever played.

India solidified their claim to the semi-final spot by defeating the Netherlands in their second Super 12 game. Things look absolutely solid for the men in blue with Virat Kohli reigning supreme and taking on bowlers at his will. Such has been the effect of Kohli and his craft of batting that India look invincible. Certainly, it just hasn't been Kohli who has been scoring at will, it is also Suryakumar Yadav who is helping him from the other end. Virat Kohli has scored 144 runs and two half-centuries in the ongoing World Cup so far. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians stalwart Suryakumar Yadav has amassed a total of 867 runs and has scored them with a strike rate of 184.67 this year.

Recently the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Suryakumar Yadav who opened up on his rise on the international stage. The Mumbai-based batsman was speaking to his compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar and lavished praises on Virat Kohli.

Suryakumar Yadav said:

Team India are still undefeated in the tournament and they will now take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Perth.

Latest Cricket News