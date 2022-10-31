Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Back in Adelaide can Virat Kohli guide India to semis in his favourite Australian venue?

Team India will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday (November 2) against Bangladesh after they suffered a five-wicket defeat against South Africa on Sunday. While rain is expected to play a big role in the match, Virat Kohli will be back at his favourite venue in the Aussie land as he has a good track at the venue. The former India skipper will be looking to cherish the opportunity to stamp his authority once again on the fixture as Team India are set to take the field against Asian counterparts.

Virat Records at Adelaide Oval

Virat has a stellar record at the Adelaide Oval where he has enjoyed some of his best times in international cricket. In his only innings at the venue Virat scored an unbeaten 90 on January 26 against the hosts where he helped India score 188/3 in their 20 overs. The innings consisted of 9 fours and 2 sixes and was seen in great touch. He also took two catches in the match and was adjourned ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance.

Virat, therefore, has no average at the venue in the T20I format as he is yet to dismiss. In Test cricket, Virat has scored 509 runs in eight innings with a best of 141 and has two more hundreds at the venue. In ODIs he has scored two hundreds and an aggregate score of 244.

Virat Kohli against Bangladesh in T20Is

Against Wednesday’s opponents, Virat has played four games and scored 129 runs with an average of 64.50 including a fifty against them. If he succeeds to get another big score on Wednesday, Team India will be in pole position for a place in the semifinal but rain is still a big factor in it he match.

Matches Inns NO Runs HS Avg 100s 50s 6s 4 4 2 129 57* 64.50 0 1 0

The match can be viewed live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar on Wednesday.

