Monday, October 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2022: Back in Adelaide can Virat Kohli guide India to semis in his favourite Australian venue?

T20 World Cup 2022: Back in Adelaide can Virat Kohli guide India to semis in his favourite Australian venue?

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli will take guards at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2) as India face Bangladesh in the group stage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2022 12:56 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Back in Adelaide can Virat Kohli guide India to semis in his favourite Australian venue?

Team India will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday (November 2) against Bangladesh after they suffered a five-wicket defeat against South Africa on Sunday. While rain is expected to play a big role in the match, Virat Kohli will be back at his favourite venue in the Aussie land as he has a good track at the venue. The former India skipper will be looking to cherish the opportunity to stamp his authority once again on the fixture as Team India are set to take the field against Asian counterparts.

Virat Records at Adelaide Oval

Virat has a stellar record at the Adelaide Oval where he has enjoyed some of his best times in international cricket. In his only innings at the venue Virat scored an unbeaten 90 on January 26 against the hosts where he helped India score 188/3 in their 20 overs. The innings consisted of 9 fours and 2 sixes and was seen in great touch. He also took two catches in the match and was adjourned ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance.

Virat, therefore, has no average at the venue in the T20I format as he is yet to dismiss. In Test cricket, Virat has scored 509 runs in eight innings with a best of 141 and has two more hundreds at the venue. In ODIs he has scored two hundreds and an aggregate score of 244.

India Tv - T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : GETTYIndia vs South Africa

Virat Records at Adelaide Oval

Format

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

100

50

0

4s

6s

T20I

1

1

1

90

90*

-

0

1

0

9

2

Test

4

8

2

509

141

63.62

3

1

0

53

2

ODI

4

4

0

244

Related Stories
T20 World Cup:

T20 World Cup: "India has been exposed in front of South Africa's quality bowling"- Shoaib Akhtar

T20 World Cup:

T20 World Cup: "If we could have got those chances, things could have been different": Bhuvneshwar

T20 World Cup 2022: Can history repeat itself and why India's chances are boosted despite SA defeat?

T20 World Cup 2022: Can history repeat itself and why India's chances are boosted despite SA defeat?

107

61.00

2

0

0

15

2

Total

9

13

3

843

141

84.3

5

2

0

77

6

India Tv - T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : GETTYVirat Kohli

ALSO READ I FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Spain retain crown after narrow 1-0 win against Colombia in final

Virat Kohli against Bangladesh in T20Is

Against Wednesday’s opponents, Virat has played four games and scored 129 runs with an average of 64.50 including a fifty against them. If he succeeds to get another big score on Wednesday, Team India will be in pole position for a place in the semifinal but rain is still a big factor in it he match.

Virat Kohli against Bangladesh in T20Is

Matches

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

100s

50s

6s

4

4

2

129

57*

64.50

0

1

0

The match can be viewed live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar on Wednesday.

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News