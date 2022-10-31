Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Spain retain crown after narrow 1-0 win against Colombia in final

Spain beat Colombia in the final of the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup after they beat Colombia by 1-0. The narrow 1-0 win saw them being the first team to defend the title at the junior level and now have the most titles along with North Korea with two. With the conclusion of the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup, India have successfully organised the tournament that was held in different cities across the nation.

Spain emerged the winners after an own goal by Colombian defender Ana María Guzmán Zapata in the 82nd minute of the final at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alongside top officials from the Asian Football Federation (AFC) and All India Football Federation (AIFF), was in attendance at the venue as Spain eked out a solitary goal win and retained the title they also claimed in 2018.

Spain took the lead with Cristina's goal, when she scored off the rebound after the Colombian goalkeeper had stopped it the first time.

However, the score remained 0-0 as the goal was disallowed by a VAR review. It ruled that Cristina had touched the ball with her hand. The two teams also met in the group phase, with Spain winning 1-0. This was European giants Spain's second title.

In the third-place classification match, Nigeria beat Germany 3-2 on penalties.

Two missed penalties by Germany's Paulina Platner and Loreen Bender and a save by goalkeeper Omilana Faith off Paulina Bartz's shot paved the way for Nigeria's first-ever medal in the tournament. Hosts India failed to clear the group stage after losing all their three matches.

India previously organised the U-17 Men’s FIFA World Cup in 2017 which was won by England. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Conor Gallagher were part of the team that won the title. This was the second time that India hosted the U-17 event and will be looking for more in the future.

