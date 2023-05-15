Watch: MS Dhoni signs autograph for Sunil Gavaskar, CSK thank fans after last match in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : AP CSK vs KKR, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a heavy six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their latest Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Sunday, May 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). CSK missed a chance to top the points table but they remain in second place with 15 points from 13 matches and are expected to finish in top-two. Despite a defeat, CSK fans and players celebrated the game as it was the last group stage match at Chepauk in IPL 2023.

CSK won four of seven matches in Chennai this season but fans were more interested to witness MS Dhoni's glimpses at Chepauk for the last time. There is no official update on Dhoni's retirement but many believe that the legendary cricketer is playing in his last IPL this season. Dhoni has amassed a remarkable fanbase in Chennai over the years as fans, not just from CSK, keep storming the venues with growing numbers this season.

Dhoni's fanbase has no limit and everyone at Chepauk witnessed it again as the former Indian captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar rushed to the pitch to take Dhoni's autograph. Dhoni signed off Gavaskar's shirt and did a lap of honor at Chepauk with his teammates. Fans were further treated as CSK players shared signed jerseys and tennis balls during their lap.

Chennai Super Kings are likely to return to Chepauk this season as the venue also hosts the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator fixtures. If CSK finish in the top two in the group-stage round, then fans will witness four-time champions in Qualifier 1 on May 23, and if the Dhoni-led side finish in the no.3 or no.4 then CSK will return to Chepauk on May 24 for the Eliminator fixture.

CSK will play their last group-stage match against bottom-placed Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi on May 20 in the hope of a strong finish in IPL 2023.

Latest Cricket News