Sunil Dev, manager of India's T20 WC 2007 winning team, dies at 75: All you need to know about him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY LOKAPALLY Sunil Dev

Sunil Dev, who was the administrative manager of team India in T20 World Cup 2007, passed away late on Wednesday (August 2) night after a prolonged illness. He was 75 years old and is survived by his wife and children. Dev went as the manager of team India on many away tours but his stint is majorly remembered for the Men in Blue's glory in 2007 T20 World Cup. Here's all you need to know about Sunil Dev:

Sunil Dev was synonymous to Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) from late 70s till 2015.

He worked as the DDCA Secretary as well for quite some time.

Apart from the Sports adminstrative manager, he was part of various sub-committees of the BCCI.

From 1990 till the first decade of the 21st century, no Ranji or any age group team of Delhi was released without his approval.

Suni Dev, during his tenure at the DDCA, witnessed literally everything (good, bad and ugly) at the administration.

Apart from being a popular administrator, Dev had a radio show of cricket anecdotes and had his own style of narrating stories in an interesting way.

Renowned journalist James Astill, Asia Editor of ‘Economist’, mentioned Sunil Dev in his critically acclaimed book 'The Great Tamasha' about meeting the latter and his way of explaining certain things.

Interestingly, a young 17-year-old Virat Kohli, learnt driving on Sunil Dev's SUV and when in relaxed mood, he used to narrate stories about the same.

As far as his cricket career is concerned, Sunil Dev played only one match in First Class scoring 42 runs as a wicketkeeper batsman.

Moreover, Sunil Dev was one of those among the pitch panel to resign after the pitch fiasco in the India vs Sri Lanka ODI match in 2009 that was played at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

Latest Cricket News