Struggling Shubman Gill registers huge achievement, breaks Babar Azam's record during 2nd ODI vs West Indies

The Indian cricket team was stunned by West Indies after an embarrassing six-wicket defeat in the second ODI on Saturday, July 29. Hardik Pandya-led side were bowled out on just 181 runs at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval and then an unbeaten fifty from captain Shai Hope guided the hosts to a deserving win to level the series to 1-1.

India's collapse from 90/0 to 181/10 came as a surprise given the quality they possess in the batting line-up. Veteran Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were given a rest for the game, which was another surprise for the fans, but still, they entered the game as clear favorites.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill produced a brilliant start to put India on track for a big total. Ishan scored his second consecutive fifty while Gill scored 34 off 49 with the help of five fours on Saturday. This was another below-average knock from the right-handed batter as his recent struggles with a bat are hard to miss.

The 23-year-old batter won the Orange Cap in Indian Premier League 2023 and also enjoyed a sensational form in international cricket earlier this year. But in post-IPL, he has scored only 117 runs in seven innings across formats with his latest knock of 34 runs being his highest score.

But despite his new-found struggles, Gill recorded another major milestone during his latest innings in the second ODI. He surpassed the Pakistani skipper Babar Azam to score the most runs in ODIs after the first 26 innings.

Babar has shown tremendous consistency across formats over the last few years and currently tops the ICC ODI batters chart and remains in the top-five standings of the other two formats as well. Babar had scored 1322 runs in his first 26 ODI innings, 19 runs more than former English batter Jonathan Trott.

Now, Gill, who played his 26th innings yesterday, has scored 1352 runs at an average of 61.45 and a strike rate of 104.88 with four hundreds to his name. He has already recorded a double ton in ODIs and is India's highest-ranked batter in ICC ODI rankings.

Most runs after 26 ODI innings:

Shubman Gill - 1352 runs Babar Azam - 1322 runs Jonathan Trott - 1303 runs Fakhar Zaman - 1275 runs Rassie van der Dussen - 1267 runs

