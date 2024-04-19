Spectators forced to take shelter under giant plastic sheets amid heavy downpour at Rawalpindi Stadium | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Spectators trying to avoid the heavy downpour at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistani cricket fans endured a miserable outing on Thursday (April 18) as rain washed out the T20I series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The heavy downpour caused a lot of discomfort to the spectators who had bought the tickets for the uncovered stands at the venue. While some fans seated in those stands took refuge under giant plastic sheets amid heavy drizzle, the rest got wet completely as they had nowhere to go.

The rain kept pelting down heavily and delayed the start of the fixture. It stopped just before the cut-off time and the ground staff worked hard to dry the playing area.

Satisfied with the condition of the playing area the two on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Aleem Dar decided to proceed with a five-over-per-side game.

The New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and decided to set a score on the board for Pakistan to chase.

However, after hours of delay, the game was finally abandoned as the rain returned to halt play only after two deliveries were bowled and added to the disappointment of spectators who endured the rain to get some mouth-watering action.

Watch the video of the spectators taking shelter under giant sheets of plastic during the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand:

Meanwhile, the second T20I of the five-match series will be played on Saturday (April 20) at the same venue and it is expected to attract a large crowd as both teams look to draw first blood. Pakistan seem keen on testing their youngsters early in the series.

The Babar Azam-led side handed debuts to the mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, pacer Irfan Khan and emerging the batting sensation of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2024, Usman Khan. Mohammad Amir was also a part of the playing XI in the first match but didn't get the opportunity to have a crack at the Kiwis with the ball in hand.