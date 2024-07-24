Ashish Nehra reveals why he didn't apply for India's head coach job

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ashish Nehra has opened up on India's head coach role and why he didn't apply for the same

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra, who has had a successful stint with the Gujarat Titans as the head coach, has revealed the reason behind not applying for the Indian team head coach job. Nehra's name had come up amid speculations for potential candidates, however, the Gujarat Titans head coach has opened up saying that it never crossed his mind. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was picked as Rahul Dravid's successor starting with the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

“Meri kabhi us tarah soch nahi gayi hai. My kids are young. GG ke bacche bhi abhi young hai par sabki soch alag alag hoti hai, toh I am very happy where I am. I am not in the mood to travel for nine months (I never thought about it. My children are still young. Gautam Gambhir also has young children, but everyone has a different perspective. That’s why I am happy where I am. I am not in the mood to travel for nine months),” Nehra told Sports Tak when asked about his India ambitions.

Nehra and Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki, are likely to part ways with the Titans after the 2022 champions failed to qualify for the playoffs in their third appearance in the IPL. Nehra, along with Hardik Pandya, led the Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season, followed by a finish in the final in 2023 where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the final before the changes took place and Shubman Gill was handed the reigns.

Gambhir and WV Raman were apparently the only two people, who had applied for the job after several high-profile names including the likes of Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Mahela Jayawardene were in the mix. The Titans, like many other franchises, are set to undergo an overhaul ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL.