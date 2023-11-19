Spectator bypasses security to meet Virat Kohli; halts high-voltage World Cup final | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP 'Free Palestine supporter' halts World Cup 2023 final.

The World Cup 2023 final came to a screeching halt in the 14th over of India's innings when a spectator came running into the middle after bypassing the security officials to meet Virat Kohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident happened when Australia's premier leg-spinner Adam Zampa was operating from one end.

The spectator was wearing a "Free Palestine" and "Stop bombing Palestine" T-shirt and therefore it can be concluded that he purposely tried to draw the eyeballs of people around the world to the ongoing crisis in Gaza between Israel and Hamas - a militant group.

The ongoing conflict between the state of Israel and Hamas has claimed the lives of many innocent civilians, both in Israel and in Gaza (the region under the control of Hamas). The war started with Hamas militants infiltrating Israel and attacking as well as forcefully abducting its citizens.

Israel, under the leadership of its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, retaliated and started launching missiles towards Gaza which also resulted in the loss of civilian life. The armed struggle is far from over as Israel has vowed to "wipe Hamas" and is currently targeting southern Gaza.

India's playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Support Staff:

Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip

Australia's playing XI:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

Support Staff:

Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Andy Flower

