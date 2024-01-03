South Africa bag embarrassing record against India after getting bowled out for 55 runs in Cape Town

Follow us on Image Source : PTI South Africa put up a poor show in Dean Elgar's final Test

Team India has started 2024 with a bang as the pacers led by Mohammed Siraj have skittled South Africa for just 55 runs in the second Test of the two-match series. The match got underway at Newlands in Cape Town even as Dean Elgar, leading South Africa in his final Test, opted to bat first with sun shining. However, little did he know that by the end of the first session, they would be having lunch after getting bowled out for the lowest score against India.

The Proteas have bagged an embarrasing record of becoming the team with lowest score in Tests against India. New Zeaand had this record to their name earlier in 2021 when India had bundled them out for 62 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Perhaps, away from home, this is India's best effort with the ball breaking the 43-year-old record when they had dismissed Australia for just 83 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground back in 1981.

Lowest totals vs India in Tests

Team Total Year South Africa 55 2024 New Zealand 62 2021 South Africa 79 2015 England 81 2021 Sri Lanka 82 1990

As far as the match is concerned, India made two changes to their playing XI with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur making way for Mukesh Kumar. The visitors decided to back Prasidh Krishna despite being ordinary on debut. But the youngster wasn't needed much with the ball as Siraj picked up six wickets for just 15 runs registering third-best figures for India in South Africa.

As for South Africa, they made three changes with Temba Bavuma (injured), Gerald Coetzee (injured) and Keegan Petersen (dropped) making way for Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi. But after opting to bat first, they would be disappointed with the effort as only two batters could reach double figures.