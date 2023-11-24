South Africa appoint Laura Wolvaardt as new all-format captain, Kapp rested for Bangladesh T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Laura Wolvaardt during the ODI game against New Zealand in September 2023

Cricket South Africa named the star batter Laura Wolvaardt as the new full-time captain of the senior women's team on Friday, November 24. Wolvaardt recently led the team in ODIs against New Zealand and the T20I series against Pakistan in a temporary capacity and now is appointed as all-format captain ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old batter will be leading the team as a full-time captain for the first time in the white-ball series against Bangladesh at home starting on December 3. The veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is rested for the T20I series due to her involvement with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

Wolvaardt remains the top-ranked South African batter in both ODIs and T20Is and has been in sensational form despite her team's recent struggles. She is only 339 runs behind former captain Mignon du Preez to become South Africa's all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs with 3421 runs in 86 matches.

"Having Laura Wolvaardt as the official captain, together with a blend of young and experienced players bodes well for our succession planning," Clinton du Preez, CSA Chief Selector said. "It will also assist within the excitement we have around the squad in giving young players an opportunity and therefore we are looking forward to seeing them put up their hand and make impactful performances in this upcoming tour."

Meanwhile, All-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon, and pacer Ayabonga Khaka failed to make the team due to injuries. The 19-year-old right-arm medium pacer Ayanda Hlubi and the 20-year-old batter Eliz-Mari Marx have received their maiden international call-ups for the T20I series.

South Africa T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker

