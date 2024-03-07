Soumya Sarkar's caught behind controversy leaves Sri Lanka players fuming

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Soumya Sarkar.

Sri Lanka players were left fuming after an overturned on-field decision gave a reprieve to Soumya Sarkar during the 2nd T20I on Wednesday, March 6.

The incident unfolded on the first delivery of the fourth over when Soumya appeared to have edged one straight to the wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. The on-field umpire Sharfuddoula raised his finger as soon as the Sri Lankan players jumped in to appeal.

However, Soumya didn't look convinced by the decision and asked for a DRS (Decision Review System) immediately. The third umpire Masudur Rahman used the ultra edge to confirm for a contact between the bat and the ball and the technology suggested that there was a spike as the ball made its way past the willow.

But the third umpire reckoned that there was a gap between the bat and the ball when the ultra edge displayed the spike and hence overturned the on-field call.

The Bangladesh batter was captured making his way back to the dugout on the camera but returned to the crease as soon as he saw a change of decision.

On the contrary, the Sri Lankan players seemed bemused and gathered around the on-field umpire to enquire about the change in the call.

Watch the video of the incident:

Sri Lanka's assistant coach Naveed Nawaz expressed his frustration at the ruling and mentioned that the breakthrough could have turned out to be extremely crucial in the context of the game.

"The on-field umpire has given it out. I am sure the TV umpire usually needs to have conclusive evidence to overturn the umpire's decision. It was clear that there was a spike. We saw it on the big screen. We might have to take it with the match referee to see what actually happened there. The footage on our screens was not enough to say anything. I am sure the TV umpire would have had evidence to overturn what the on-field umpire had given," Nawaz said in the post-match press conference.

"It would have been the first wicket. It would have given us a headstart by taking the wicket. On a track like this, any wicket is crucial."