SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw, Varun Chakravarthy to make India debut; Sri Lanka opt to bowl

Sri Lanka have opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India in the T20I series opener in Colombo where the visitors have fielded two debutants for the game - Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka made three changes from the last ODI where they had managed to grab a consolation win.

"We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket will play better in the latter part of the game. We can't control the injuries and it can change the momentum as well. These three games are very important for us and we have got two debutants. We got three changes from the last ODI. Isuru Udana comes back," said Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

The dampness in the pitch did urge India to opt for the same had won the toss, but Dhawan is confident that his side can put on a good total to defend.

"We wanted to have a bowl first as there's dampness in the pitch but we are capable of putting a good score on board. It's about giving opportunities to new players and see how they perform and have a good chance for the upcoming World Cup. We got lots of changes, two debutants for us. Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy," said Dhawan.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera