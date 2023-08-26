Shubman Gill beats Virat Kohli in Yo-Yo test score as India prepare for Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

The Indian Cricket team has begun its preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup as the players are in a training camp in Alur. The squad members have begun to practice for the multi-nation tournaments and are also undergoing fitness and medical tests along with the Yo-Yo test. Meanwhile, opening batter Shubman Gill has reportedly topped the mandatory Yo-Yo test and has leapfrogged former captain Virat Kohli.

A report in PTI stated that Gill has attained a score of 18.7 and is the topper in the list of members, who have taken the test so far. As per Virat Kohli's Instagram story, the former captain's score is 17.2 and it makes Gill leapfrog Kohli. The report adds that all the members who have taken this test have attained the cut-off level of 16.5. Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are yet to undergo the Yo-Yo test. The source added, "The YoYo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much of workload you have gone through in the past week."

BCCI warned Indian players for Yo-Yo test disclosure

Notably, BCCI has reportedly warned the Indian players to not reveal the scores of their Yo-Yo tests publicly. This came after Kohli posted an Instagram story, informing the fans about his test score. "The happiness of finishing the yo-yo est between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story with his picture. "Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Indian players have started practising in the camp. Batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have hit the nets. Rahul, who suffered a niggle recently, also batted and took the pacers on. The team will fly out to Sri Lanka on August 30 for the Asia Cup 2023.

Latest Cricket News