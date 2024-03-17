Shreyanka Patil produces record-breaking figures with hairline fracture in WPL 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : RCB/WPL Shreyanka Patil against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024 final

The rising youngster Shreyanka Patil produced her career-best T20 figures to help Royal Challengers Bangalore bowl out Delhi Capitals on 113 in the WPL 2024 final on Sunday.

Indian youngster took four wickets for 12 in the final at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium to get her hands on the Purple Cap for the first time. Sophie Molineux was the one to turn the game around after the Capitals posted 61/0 in powerplay overs.

The Australian spinner took three wickets in the ninth over to give RCB a much-needed breakthrough. Shreyanka took a valuable wicket of Meg Lanning and then concluded her spell with three more wickets.

With 4 for 12, Shreyanka produced the best-ever figures in the WPL final and of her T20 career. She talked about the playing conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium and revealed how her team made a comeback after Delhi's explosive start to the innings.

"I really enjoyed bowling in the middle," Shreyanka said. "They got a really good start but we did not let our guard down. We said it was a matter of a wicket. When we got the first, it was about the next and we kept fighting. Enjoyed each and every moment of the first innings. There was something in the wicket. If there is a little turn, I feel I am a different beast."

Meanwhile, Shreyanka also revealed a hairline fracture to her hand occurred in the eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"Playing against MI in Bangalore, I got a hairline fracture. The team management and the physio team really worked hard to get me back on the field and huge credit to them. When I played against Australia, Pez (Perry) came up to me and told I would get a lot to learn from Sophie. Big match player and she turned up (tonight)," Shreyanka added.