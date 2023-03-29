Shakib Al Hasan leaves behind Tim Southee to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan became the highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals with his impressive bowling performance for Bangladesh against Ireland on Wednesday. The Bangladesh skipper surpassed Tim Southee to top the list. Bangladesh thrashed Ireland by 77 runs in the 2nd T20I with Shakib scalping registering a five-wicket haul in Chattogram.

Shakib has now picked 136 wickets in T20Is to leave behind Tim Southee who has picked 134 wickets in the shortest format of the game. In the match, Shakib scalped the wickets of Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, and George Dockrell. He finished the game with brilliant bowling figures of 5-22 at an economy of 5.50. In the 114 T20I matches played so far, Shakib has taken 136 wickets and has a bowling average of 20.67 at an economy rate of 6.80.

Here's list of the top 5 leading wicket-takers in T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 136 wickets (114 matches)

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 134 wickets (107 matches

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 129 wickets (80 matches)

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 114 wickets (91 matches)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 107 wickets (84 matches

In the match which was reduced to 17 overs due to rain, Shakib smashed 38 runs off 24 balls and Litton Das scored 83 runs for their side and contributed to Bangladesh's target of 202 runs. On the other hand, Ireland managed to score just 125 runs with Curtis Campher's 50 off 30 balls and lost the 2nd T20I.

