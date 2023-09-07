'Just to refresh his memory...' - Shahid Afridi slams Jay Shah over latter's statement on security in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Shahid Afridi (left) and Jay Shah (right)

Shahid Afridi has slammed BCCI secretary Jay Shah for his statement regarding the security situation prevailing in Pakistan. Afridi took to 'X' formerly Twitter to respond to Shah's latest statement that gave an idea about why the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup is not being staged fully in Pakistan.

Afridi took to 'X' and wrote, "I came across Mr @JayShah’s statement about security situation in Pakistan. Just to refresh his memory, Pakistan has hosted the following foreign players/teams in the past six years:

2017 – ICC World XI & SL

2018 – WI

2019 – WI (W), BD (W) & SL

2020 – BD, PSL, MCC & Zim

2021 – WI, PSL, SA & WI

2022 – Aus, PSL, WI, BD U19, Ireland (W) & Eng (2),

2023 – NZ (2), PSL, Women’s Exhibition Matches, #AsiaCup2023 (Nep, SL, Afg & BD) & SA (W)

Have no doubts Mr Shah, Pakistan is ready to host @BCCI at the #ICCChampionsTrophy2025"

Earlier, on Tuesday, the BCCI secretary and the incumbent president of the Asian Cricket Council, Shah had told the media that a lot of stakeholders associated with the Asia Cup 2023 were "hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan."

"All the full members, media rights holders, and in-stadia rights holders were initially hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan due to concerns related to the security and economic situation prevailing in the country," Shah had told as reported by PTI.

The ongoing Asia Cup is being organised in a hybrid model and the Pakistan leg of the tournament is over. The Super Four stage has just begun with the Babar Azam-led side beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6.

The rest of the games including the summit clash to be played on Sunday, September 17 will be organised in Sri Lanka.

