'We received intimation this morning...' - Selectors announce new captain for North Zone side in Duleep Trophy

India's new domestic cricket season is set to commence on June 28 with multi-day Dulee Trophy tournament. The selectors of different zones have already announced respective squads. Meanwhile, North Zone side suffered a major blow as their captain Mandeep Singh has been ruled out of the tournament due to the injury. Punjab Cricket Association informed selectors on Thursday (June 22) morning about the injury.

Nehal Wadhera who was impressive with the bat for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 has been named Mandeep's replacement in the squad while Jayant Yadav has been appointed the captain of the North Zone side.

"We received intimation this morning from the Punjab Cricket Association that Mandeep Singh had gotten injured and would be unavailable for the Duleep Trophy. Pursuant thereto a video-conference was organised this evening with all the selectors of the North Zone Selection Committee and the same was chaired by Chetan Sharma.

"Selectors discussed the issue and unanimously decided that Nehal Wadhera would be the replacement for Mandeep Singh. Since Mandeep Singh was the Captain of the side, the Committee also picked Jayant Yadav to lead the North Zone team in the Duleep trophy," convenor of zonal committee Anirudh Chaudhry said on Thursday.

North Zone is scheduled to meet North East Zone in the quarter-final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from June 28 to July 1.

North Zone Updated Squad: Jayant Yadav (captain), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Nehal Wadhera, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh.

