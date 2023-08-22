Sanju Samson attends screening of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer in Ireland as chief guest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BCCI TWITTER Sanju Samson had met his idol, Rajinikanth in March earlier this year

Sanju Samson, the Indian wicketkeeper batter who is currently part of the squad that is playing a three-match T20I series in Ireland, is a self-confessed fan of superstar Rajinikanth and despite being away from home, he didn't miss a chance to watch his idol's latest blockbuster, Jailer. During the second T20I, former Ireland wicketkeeper batter Naill O'Brien revealed that Samson was the chief guest at the Jailer screening and even he watched a few bits of the film.

Naill termed the film, "wonderful" in the parts he saw as he mentioned that it was a dream moment for Samson to meet his idol. In fact, Samson had met the superstar Rajinikanth in March earlier at his Chennai residence.

Watch the video from the second T20I here:

Jailer has broken several records at the worldwide box office having earned in excess of INR 500 crore till now after its release on August 10. In India, the movie has garnered both fans' love and box office numbers with collections of more than INR 250 crore.

On the other hand, Samson, who scored a quickfire 40 off 26 in the second T20I will be looking to go big in the series finale as well. Samson missed out on selection in India's main squad for the Asia Cup but will be travelling with the team as a backup. Samson would feel unlucky to miss out on a place in the side despite averaging 55 in ODIs and could really use the third T20I as a motivation to push his case for the World Cup.

India have clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 and will be eyeing a clean sweep in Jasprit Bumrah's first white-ball assignment as captain. India won the series opener by 2 runs (DLS method) and backed it up with an all-round performance in the second game.

