RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue their impressive run in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they take on the Gujarat Titans at home in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. It's not often that the Titans, who from their maiden season in the IPL have been quite consistent, find themselves in a mini-losing streak of sorts with two defeats on the bounce. The Titans are struggling with their line-up and with the likes of Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan and Matthew Wade warming the bench, expect a few changes in their line-up as the tables have turned this time around.

In five encounters so far, the Titans have won four against the Rajasthan Royals. However, the Royals is the stronger outfit this time around with players in form and the Titans are struggling to find their best XI yet, especially with David Miller still unavailable. The duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad proved to be a handful for the Royals batters last time around in Jaipur and the 2022 champions will hope to go with a similar strategy once again.

The batting line-up collapsed for the Titans in their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants and the superfast cars in the garage could be dusted off for them to have their first opportunity in the season.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No. 24, RR vs GT

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (vc), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan (C)

Probable playing XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore/ Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Azmatullah Omarzai/Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma