Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals look to reclaim top spot against Delhi Capitals
Live now

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals look to reclaim top spot against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominant 20-run win against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to clinch the top spot in the points table while Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals suffered a loss in their first game of the season against Punjab Kings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 17:43 IST
RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals score and match updates

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will be looking for another impressive performance as they host Delhi Capitals in their second game of the IPL 2024 season on Thursday, March 28. The Royals recorded a dominant win against Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the season to take the top spot in the first week of the tournament.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led Capitals suffered a heavy defeat against Punjab Kings while defending 175 runs in their first game. Delhi camp is set to welcome back their star overseas pacer Anrich Nortje for this fixture while Prithvi Shaw is likely to sit out again in this game.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score and match updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 28, 2024 5:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    DC predicted playing XI - Ishant Sharma declared fit

    Ishant Sharma is reportedly given a green line to make a swift return from the ankle injury he suffered while fielding against Punjab Kings in the last match. Prithvi Shaw is likely to miss the game again as Dlehi management prefers to continue with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh at the top.

    Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel,  Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

  • Mar 28, 2024 5:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR predicted playing XI - Riyan Parag doubtful

    Riyan Parag, who scored crucial 43 runs against LSG in the last match, is reportedly having flu and is likely to miss today's game. New signing Shubham Dubey is likely to replace him in the playing XI in an only change today.

    Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • Mar 28, 2024 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Delhi Capitals squad

    David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.

  • Mar 28, 2024 5:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Rajasthan Royals Squad

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

  • Mar 28, 2024 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs DC kick off at 7:30 PM

  • Mar 28, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hello, folks!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ninth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. It's a home game for Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the fixture.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement