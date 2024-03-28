RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals look to reclaim top spot against Delhi Capitals

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals score and match updatesSanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will be looking for another impressive performance as they host Delhi Capitals in their second game of the IPL 2024 season on Thursday, March 28. The Royals recorded a dominant win against Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the season to take the top spot in the first week of the tournament.
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led Capitals suffered a heavy defeat against Punjab Kings while defending 175 runs in their first game. Delhi camp is set to welcome back their star overseas pacer Anrich Nortje for this fixture while Prithvi Shaw is likely to sit out again in this game.