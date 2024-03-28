Live now RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals look to reclaim top spot against Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominant 20-run win against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to clinch the top spot in the points table while Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals suffered a loss in their first game of the season against Punjab Kings.