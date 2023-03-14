IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma reacts to Jai Shri Ram chants for Mohammed Shami during 4th Test in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia ended in a dull draw. The pitch didn't offer any assistance to the spinners even on the fifth day and even the slightest possibility of having a result faded away when Australia's batters stood firm in their second innings. However, more than the match, fans chanting Jai Shri Ram when Mohammed Shami was fielding at the boundary attracted more attention on social media. The video of the same has gone viral and India skipper Rohit Sharma was also asked about the same in the press conference.

However, Rohit claimed that he was unaware about any such happenings with the fast bowler during the match. "I am absolutely unaware of Jai Shri Ram chants for Shami. I just heard it for the first time. I don’t know what has happened there," Rohit said while speaking in the post-match press conference. This is not the first time that Shami had to bear the brunt of the fans. He was abused on social media after India's loss to Pakistan as well in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also revealed India's plans for the World Test Championship final that is set to be played in June at The Oval against Australia. The final of the IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 28 and it will be a quick turnaround for the players to feature in the WTC final. To tackle this issue, the Indian captain stated that the players whose teams get knocked out from IPL will be sent to the UK soon after the league stage ends. Moreover, the workload of the WTC final bound fast bowlers will also be monitored during IPL in order to keep them fit for the summit clash.

"I don't think it will be a huge problem but yeah, look I believe in preparation and preparations will be key for us come the finals. Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will possibly be out of IPL playoffs contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to the UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible," Rohit further added.

