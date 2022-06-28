Rohit Sharma important for India for England Test match: Ajit Agarkar | WATCH

The Indian team is all set to take on England starting July 1 and will look to best foot forward to win the match and defeat England by 3-1. Though it is extremely important that India put their best eleven on the park which gives them an edge over the aggressive English side which has defeated New Zealand 3-0 in a ruthless manner.

At the time things look bleak for India as Rohit Sharma has tested COVID positive and is currently isolated. Mayank Agarwal has been included in the squad and can act as a cover for Rohit Sharma. Speaking to India TV, former cricketer turned broadcaster Ajit Agarkar said, India will desperately need Rohit Sharma to play for them as he was in a great touch last time around when the Test series was being played. The former India fast bowler also added that Rohit is the skipper of the team and the entire team plays around him. If he does not recover, India will have no option but to go ahead with Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal.

Last year when India was playing the Test series against the same English outfit, Ravindra Jadeja was preferred over Ravi Ashwin and at times was also promoted ahead of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Addressing the matter, Agarkar said that he sees no change in this tactic as Jadeja is more useful with the bat and this gives the Indian team more batting depth.

Agarkar also spoke about the T20I World Cup and why the team needs to try different players on their road to the World Cup. Ajit Agarkar feels that it is important to try and test different players as there are plenty of matches before the World Cup and this will give the team a good chance to win the cup for the second time.

