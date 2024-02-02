'I used to go back and cry' - Rishabh Pant opens up on international pressure and comparisons with MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant.

There is always immense pressure on a newcomer when he replaces a stalwart across various walks of life and cricket is no different. Rishabh Pant felt the same kind of pressure when he took the wicketkeeping gloves from MS Dhoni and found himself under the scanner whenever he stepped on the field for India.

In a free-wheeling chat with Star Sports, Pant opened up on his vulnerable side after he was ridiculed by spectators on the field whenever he missed a stumping while playing for India.

"First of all, I do not understand; a youngster has come into the team; why are you talking like this. There should be no comparisons. They (MS Dhoni and senior players) have had such a long journey, with so many ups and downs. I used to feel bad. I used to go back to my room and cry," said Pant.

Pant also lift the lid on his camaraderie with Dhoni and how comfortable he feels around the former India cricketer.

"I used to think, I am 20-21; I could not breathe. There is so much pressure. I missed a stumping in Mohali and everyone started chanting 'Dhoni Dhoni'. Firstly, I cannot explain my relationship with MS Dhoni. There is one person you can talk to about any topic, and that individual is MS Dhoni for me. I have had so much learning from him. I can discuss topics with him that I can't discuss with anyone else," Pant added.

"One day, I was having a conversation with him. When I keep (wicket-keep) in the IPL, I am able to take catches with ease. When I come to international cricket, I am fully focused but fumble. Then he said, 'do it like you do in IPL.' I said, 'You are a legend; I am just starting.' I jokingly keep telling him that you have become a legend, but he has put all the pressure on us. This is unfair," Pant mentioned.