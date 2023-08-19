Reports | BCCI to announce India's Asia Cup 2023 squad on August 21 from Delhi, Rohit Sharma to attend meeting

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during India's ODI series against Australia in September 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce India's ODI squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament on August 21. The mega tournament is scheduled to kick off on August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka but there was no real development on squad announcement till now.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI will be holding a meeting with the new Chairman of the senior men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar in Delhi on Monday. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will attend a meeting via video conference with selector Shiv Sunder Das. The latter is currently with team India in their ongoing T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.

More to follow...

