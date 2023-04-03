Reece Topley Injury: RCB head coach Mike Hesson gives recent update

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Reece Topley

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started their IPL 2023 campaign by thrashing Mumbai Indians with an 8-wicket win on Sunday. However, during their opening game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, their pacer Reece Topley sustained an injury while fielding in the first innings. RCB head coach Mike Hesson has given a recent update on his injury status.

While fielding at the short fine leg, Topley's knee got stuck in the ground and he fell awkwardly on his shoulder. The physio attended to him soon but there was no immediate recovery and hence, the left-arm pacer walked off the field. Topley had bowled only two overs until then and didn't come back to complete his quota of four overs. Topley picked a wicket in the 2 overs that he bowled and conceded 14 runs. He dismissed Cameron Green 5 (4) in the 4th over of the game.

RCB head coach Mike Topley's injury status will be known after the results of the scans come in, he also updated that his shoulder got dislocated.

“Unfortunately his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough (for us) that the doctors were able to pop it back in,” Hesson told RCB’s YouTube channel after the team’s win on Sunday.

“He is off to have a scan at the moment. We hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. (But) if not then we will have to see what happens, but hopefully, he is alright.”

Topley, if sidelined for a longer duration, will join the likes of right-handed batter Rajat Patidar and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood on the bench. While Patidar, nursing a heel injury, is set to miss at least the first half of IPL, Hazlewood is likely to miss the first seven matches.

RCB will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6, Thursday.

