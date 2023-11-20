'No plans of what will happen in future': Rahul Dravid answers whether he will continue as India head coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach comes to an end with the conclusion of the World Cup 2023. Dravid, who took charge as the head of India's coaching staff after the 2021 T20 World Cup, has completed two years with the team. His last assignment was the ODI World Cup which India played at home and lost to Australia in the final.

Dravid, who has led India to two ICC finals and one semifinal in his tenure, said he has not thought about his future with the team. "I haven't thought about it. I've just come off a game. I had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that," Dravid said at the post-match press conference after India's loss to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

'Only focus was on this World Cup': Dravid

He then stated that he had all the focus on the just concluded World Cup and nothing else. "At this point in time, I was completely focused on this campaign and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future.

"To be honest, I am not really someone who's going to judge and analyse myself. I was really proud to work with. I think the players that I worked with over the last two years in all the formats, it's been a privilege," Dravid added.

India have to play a T20 World Cup next year in the USA and West Indies. The 50-year-old was asked about this too and he remained non-committal. "Honestly, I haven't thought about it. I think all our campaign, all our energies were focused on this match, focused on this tournament, and focused till here. And I haven't actually given it any thought or I have no plans, I have had no plans of what's going to happen in the future," the former captain added

