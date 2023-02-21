Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prithvi Shaw Selfie Controversy | Sapna Gill files fresh compliant; claims for 'outraging modesty'

Youtube influencer Sapna Gill has filed a fresh complaint against India and Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw after she was released on bail by the district magistrate. Gill along with seven others were booked by the Mumbai Police and were subsequently produced in the court. However, since the offenses were bailable, the district court released Gill, who has now filed a fresh complaint against Shaw who refused for a selfie last week while he was having a dinner party in a restaurant.

Sapna Gill’s complaint against Shaw

The influencer's complaint has been registered under sections 34 (criminal act with common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 146 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly offence committed in prosecution), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (use of criminal force), 354 (outrage of modesty) and 509 (advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal code.

A Little Background

Shaw got into an argument with social media influencer, Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur after the player refused to click selfies with them. Gill who was arrested following the incident claimed before a court on Friday that it was Prithvi who hit her.

Following the incident, Sapna was arrested, while her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others were booked on the charge of rioting and extortion. According to preliminary information, the Oshiwara police said that a case has been registered against the accused and seven others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and others offences.

What Went Down?

When Shaw came out, the accused followed their car and started arguing with them. After that, those people pushed and broke the glass of the car while attacking. When the matter escalated, the miscreants gathered a crowd and asked for a settlement of Rs 50,000.

DCP Anil Paraskar To India TV

Earlier, Paraskar said that there has been no complaint against Prithvi and his associates, nor has any cross FIR been filed. He also added that, if needed, Prithvi will also be called for questioning, and the investigating officer will decide further.

Who is Sapna Gill?

Sapna Gill is a social media influencer with more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. She hails from Chandigarh and has acted in Bhojpuri films along with actors like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has been a part of movies such as Nirhua Chalal London Kashi Amarnath, and Mera Watan.

