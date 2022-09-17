PM Narendra Modi Birthday: From Kohli to Sachin, wishes pour in from cricket fraternity

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @PIB_INDIA Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli | File Photo

Narendra Modi celebrated his 72nd birthday today and wishes poured in from all around the world. As far as the cricket fraternity is concerned, everyone ranging from the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli congratulated the Prime Minister on his special day.

Virat Kohli wrote, "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health."

Tendulkar on the other hand said, "Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness." Here are some of the wishes.

As far as cricket in the country is concerned, Team India is all set to face Australia and South Africa in a 3-match T20 series before the World Cup in Australia.

The new Team India jersey will be revealed on September 18 in Mumbai at 8 PM live on MPL's Instagram platform. MPL tweeted about the same with a caption stating, "Mumbai meri Jaan! We’re bringing in some lights, a camera and bling to the night sky! Join us for a never-before reveal of the Team India Jersey tomorrow at 8 PM, live on our Instagram handle."

Earlier, a glimpse of Team India's new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup was unveiled by MPL Sports, the official kit partner of the India cricket team.The company shared a video on its official social media handle in which Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer were seen talking about the new jersey and the support from the fans for the upcoming tournament.

From the video, it is expected that India will once again don the Sky-blue coloured jersey.

"The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on!" the company tweeted.

Even though the company has not shared much information about the new jersey in the video, it can be guessed that Team India is going to be seen in their old Sky-blue jersey colour in the tournament to be held in Australia in October-November.

Presently the jersey of the Indian team is Dark blue in colour. The jersey of the same shade is donned by the players in both ODI and T20I formats. It was launched before the T20 World Cup last year.

The fans are looking very excited after looking at the glimpse of the new jersey.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin in October with the warm-up matches starting on the 10th of October.

The main tournament will begin on October 16, when Sri Lanka will lock horns with Namibia. India will play their first match against Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

The final will be played on the 13th of November.

India full squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

