PBKS vs GT: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings are all set to face Gujarat Titans at their home ground Mohali. Both teams will play their fourth game of IPL 2023 having won two and losing one. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

​Pitch Report - PBKS vs GT

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 168. It decreases to 152 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the IS Bindra Stadium is generally good for the batters. The surface assists the batters but also has something in it for the fast bowlers, especially at the start.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 9 T20I matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 4 times. If common sense prevails, the team winning the toss will want to bat first.

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 168

Average 2nd Innings scores: 152

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased - 211/6 (19.2 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended - 114/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs IND

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings Squad:

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

