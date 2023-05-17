PBKS vs DC: Why Mitchell Marsh is not playing for Delhi Capitals in clash against Punjab Kings?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals

PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of his side's encounter against Punjab Kings in the 64th match of IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings face each other in their penultimate games of the league stage at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, Marsh, who has made a few notable contributions for DC in the tournament, misses out on his side's reverse fixture against the Kings and Anrich Nortje has come in for him.

Why Marsh is not playing in PBKS vs DC clash?

DC captain David Warner confirmed that Marsh is out of the clash as he is injured and Nortje comes in for him. We will bowl first. There is some dew here. It should remain the same for the entire game. We have a great lead-up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue. Marsh is injured and Nortje comes in for him. Also, Praveen Dubey makes way for Prithvi Shaw," Warner said at the toss.

DC's Playing XI:

David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS' Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

