Pat Cummins cites 'Olympics gold medal race' example rejecting Rohit Sharma's Best of 3 WTC Final comment

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins have come up with contrasting statements related to the WTC Final. Australia became the World Champions in the Test format with a dominant win over India in the final on Sunday and since then, the format of WTC is being discussed. According to India skipper, it shouldn't be a one-off fixture as it doesn't reflect the hard work of two years. Rohit feels that it should be a three--match series.

"I would love that [a three-match final]. But is there a time? That's the big question. Honestly, in a big event like this you need to have fair opportunities for both the teams. A three-match series would be nice but it's about finding that window, where it can fit in. An event like this you work hard for two years and then you only have one shot at it. It's not really - you cannot get into that momentum that you need in Test cricket.

Test cricket is all about finding that rhythm, finding that momentum as well. I think yeah, if in the next cycle if it is possible, three-match series would be ideal," Rohit said in the post-match presser. However, his counterpart, Australia captain Pat Cummins doesn't think so. He is also absolutely fine with the one-off WTC Final fixture and also cited the example of Olympics Gold Medal race.

"I think it's fine. No qualms. I think ideally you'd have 50-match series but the Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, NRL seasons have finals. That's sport," Cummins said. Meanwhile, Australia will next be in action from June 16 in the Ashes while team India, for now, do not have any series schedule until the West Indies tour that is reportedly scheduled to begin on July 12.

