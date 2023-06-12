Monday, June 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Pat Cummins cites 'Olympics gold medal race' example rejecting Rohit Sharma's Best of 3 WTC Final comment

Pat Cummins cites 'Olympics gold medal race' example rejecting Rohit Sharma's Best of 3 WTC Final comment

Rohit Sharma feels that the WTC Final shouldn't be a one-off fixture and there should be a three-match series. But Pat Cummins feels otherwise. Know what he said.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2023 12:14 IST
Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins have come up with contrasting statements related to the WTC Final. Australia became the World Champions in the Test format with a dominant win over India in the final on Sunday and since then, the format of WTC is being discussed. According to India skipper, it shouldn't be a one-off fixture as it doesn't reflect the hard work of two years. Rohit feels that it should be a three--match series.

"I would love that [a three-match final]. But is there a time? That's the big question. Honestly, in a big event like this you need to have fair opportunities for both the teams. A three-match series would be nice but it's about finding that window, where it can fit in. An event like this you work hard for two years and then you only have one shot at it. It's not really - you cannot get into that momentum that you need in Test cricket.

Test cricket is all about finding that rhythm, finding that momentum as well. I think yeah, if in the next cycle if it is possible, three-match series would be ideal," Rohit said in the post-match presser. However, his counterpart, Australia captain Pat Cummins doesn't think so. He is also absolutely fine with the one-off WTC Final fixture and also cited the example of Olympics Gold Medal race.

"I think it's fine. No qualms. I think ideally you'd have 50-match series but the Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, NRL seasons have finals. That's sport," Cummins said. Meanwhile, Australia will next be in action from June 16 in the Ashes while team India, for now, do not have any series schedule until the West Indies tour that is reportedly scheduled to begin on July 12.

Related Stories
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma names two Big reasons for India's loss to Australia in WTC Final

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma names two Big reasons for India's loss to Australia in WTC Final

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma calls for three-match WTC Finals after India go down to Australia

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma calls for three-match WTC Finals after India go down to Australia

'What shot was that?' - Sunil Gavaskar tears into Virat Kohli over his dismissal in WTC Final

'What shot was that?' - Sunil Gavaskar tears into Virat Kohli over his dismissal in WTC Final

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News