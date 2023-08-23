Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
  Pakistan captain Babar Azam equals Imran Khan's undesired record in ODIs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam equals Imran Khan's undesired record in ODIs

The incumbent skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam equaled an unwanted record of former captain Imran Khan in ODIs.

Published on: August 23, 2023 9:30 IST
Babar Azam
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam had a poor return to the ODI circuit on Tuesday, August 22 as he got dismissed for a duck and it saw him equal an undesired record of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan. Playing against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, Babar won the toss and decided to bat first to make full use of the batting conditions on offer.

However, contrary to what the skipper expected, Afghanistan got a few early breakthroughs and were breathing down their neck. Opening batter Fakhar Zaman got out at an individual score of two and was soon joined in the changing room by the Pakistan captain who got dismissed for a three-ball duck.

The duck registered in the game is Babar's fourth in the ODI format and second as captain. Though an undesired record it saw him equal former captain Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Azhar Ali and Younis Khan.

Babar is fourth on the list of Pakistan captains with the most number of ducks in ODI cricket. Wasim Akram leads the unwanted chart with eight ducks to his name and Inzamam-ul-Haq alongside Moin Khan jointly occupies the second position with four ducks each, while Misbah-ul-Haq is third on the ladder with three such dismissals.

