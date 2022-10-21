T20 World Cup: Pakistan batter taken to hospital after being hit on head at nets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team Pakistan at nets

The Pakistan cricket team suffered a major setback ahead of their match against India in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's star player Shan Masood got injured during a practice session on Friday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for a scan.

Top-order batter Masood, who is part of Pakistan's 15-member squad and was practicing in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. During the session, he got injured after being hit by the team's all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. Masood was wearing pads but not the helmet as he was waiting for his turn to bat. He fell to the ground and was soon attended by the team doctor.

"He was hit awkwardly in a sensitive area. I don't know his current status, but he has passed the tests taken by our physio. Now, he's gone to the hospital for a scan. We're praying for his quick recovery," said Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan

Masood made his debut this year

Shan Masood made his T20 debut in the home series against England in September this year. After this, he scored 220 runs in 12 matches at an average of 24.22 and a strike rate of 125. He has smashed two half-centuries so far. However, in the recent tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, his performance was underwhelming.

It is worth noting that Pakistan made changes in their squad at the last minute and included Fakhar Zaman in the list of 15 players Usman Qadir suffered an injury. Fakhar was earlier placed in the list of standby players.

Pakistan full squad for T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

