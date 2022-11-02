Follow us on Image Source : PROTEAS MEN/TWITTER Team South Africa

PAK vs SA, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa on TV, online

Pakistan are set to lock horns with South Africa in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. In the points table Pakistan are at fifth position with 2 points and NRR of +0.765 and the Proteas are on second position with +2.772 NRR.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa match be played?

The match will be played on 3rd November, Thursday.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs South Africa match?

The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time will the Pakistan vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs South Africa match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendrick

